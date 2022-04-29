The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Position Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110,214 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $65,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.81%.

TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.38.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

