ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $9,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Coupang by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 90,317 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $2,277,410.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,678,978 shares in the company, valued at $50,847,002.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

