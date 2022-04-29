Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,235 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 5.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 21,449 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ventas by 37.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 167,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,228,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Ventas by 8.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 147,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $57.65 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 411.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 1,285.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.97.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

