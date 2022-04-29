ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 26,164 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of Horace Mann Educators worth $10,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth $223,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 37.76%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

