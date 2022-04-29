McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,094 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of McGrath RentCorp worth $10,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGRC. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 29.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 572,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $906,108.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

MGRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MGRC opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.49. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $91.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $145.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.73%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

