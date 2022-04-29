Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 959,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 536,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,918,000 after acquiring an additional 187,295 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNLI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $25.04 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.91.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $52,793.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $676,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,386. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

