Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Trading Down 4.7%

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) shares were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.48. Approximately 2,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 284,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRLT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.01 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $42,417.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 48,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $585,569.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,626 shares of company stock worth $2,148,899.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.