Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 26,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 309,378 shares.The stock last traded at $159.33 and had previously closed at $158.45.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,964.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,790,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,530 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,955,000 after acquiring an additional 199,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,754,000 after acquiring an additional 72,804 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

