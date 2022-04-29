Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Avangrid updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.380 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.38 EPS.

Shares of AGR opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter worth $203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

