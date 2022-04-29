SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $44.39

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.39 and last traded at $44.56, with a volume of 6313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWTX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day moving average is $60.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.78.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 553.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

