Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.07 and last traded at $27.36. 36,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,971,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.54.

Get Asana alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. Asana’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $915,427.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.59 per share, with a total value of $25,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,750,000 shares of company stock valued at $160,522,500 and have sold 47,172 shares valued at $2,551,157. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $8,885,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Asana by 3.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $629,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.