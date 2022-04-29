iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 392,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,162,315 shares.The stock last traded at $68.01 and had previously closed at $67.34.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average is $77.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after buying an additional 28,177 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,550.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,042,000 after purchasing an additional 124,321 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

