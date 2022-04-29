1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Releases Earnings Results

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCOB opened at $11.40 on Friday. 1st Colonial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 1st Colonial Bancorp stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 452,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,000. First Manhattan Co. owned 9.36% of 1st Colonial Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

