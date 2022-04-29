Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.500-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.800 EPS.
RCII stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average is $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.
In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth about $293,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
