Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.500-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.800 EPS.

RCII stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average is $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth about $293,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.