Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Shares Up 6.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $17.52 and last traded at $17.47. 753,216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 12,880,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.23 and a beta of 2.76.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

