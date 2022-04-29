Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

Shares of EVBN opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $205.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.07. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.89 and a 1-year high of $44.47.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $77,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David J. Nasca sold 2,595 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $101,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

