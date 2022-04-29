Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.07

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 6773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.
ADV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29.
In other Advantage Solutions news, Director James M. Kilts bought 56,209 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $314,208.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean Kaye sold 7,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $38,797.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,954 shares of company stock valued at $623,394 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $2,432,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,839,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 151,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.
Advantage Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADV)
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
