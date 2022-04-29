Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.07

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 6773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

ADV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29.

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advantage Solutions news, Director James M. Kilts bought 56,209 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $314,208.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean Kaye sold 7,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $38,797.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,954 shares of company stock valued at $623,394 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $2,432,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,839,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 151,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

