iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock Price Down 4.4%

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $16.04. 4,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 673,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 17,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $270,188.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,349,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,562,748.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 453,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $8,521,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,959,032.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,090,775 shares of company stock worth $19,789,061. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 242.3% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 24.4% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,322,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,958,000 after purchasing an additional 455,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,007,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,262,000 after purchasing an additional 221,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.