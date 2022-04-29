Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$5.000 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $24.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.63. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after buying an additional 173,391 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 22.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after buying an additional 79,661 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 463.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 63,904 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

