23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.99

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 2.99 and last traded at 2.99, with a volume of 47475 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.05.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of 6.36.

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported -0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 54.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of 23andMe by 262.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

About 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

