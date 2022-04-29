DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.51

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 381264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKNG. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.54.

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.90.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,033,381.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $6,706,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

