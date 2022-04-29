Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.06

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 233950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $897.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.81.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 101,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 945.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 350.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

