Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 63,813 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.77.
About Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX)
The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gores Holdings IX (GHIX)
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.