Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 63,813 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.77.

About Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX)

The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.