APi Group (NYSE:APG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.45

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 8755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.90, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.81 million. APi Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,515,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,293,000 after purchasing an additional 743,764 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,088,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of APi Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,034,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,508,000 after buying an additional 1,601,468 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of APi Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 5,096,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,707,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of APi Group by 588.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,394,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,420,000 after buying an additional 3,755,844 shares during the period.

About APi Group (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

