APi Group (NYSE:APG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.45

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 8755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.
The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.90, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,515,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,293,000 after purchasing an additional 743,764 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,088,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of APi Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,034,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,508,000 after buying an additional 1,601,468 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of APi Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 5,096,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,707,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of APi Group by 588.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,394,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,420,000 after buying an additional 3,755,844 shares during the period.
About APi Group (NYSE:APG)
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
