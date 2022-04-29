Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 941.4% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ANGPY stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4135 per share. This represents a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

