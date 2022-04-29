Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.18

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 31.18 and last traded at 31.18, with a volume of 303 shares. The stock had previously closed at 31.76.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of 37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.89%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

