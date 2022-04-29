MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.55

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $485.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50.

MeiraGTx ( NASDAQ:MGTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.27. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 211.03% and a negative return on equity of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 2,524.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 66,637 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 178.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 16.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

