360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading 6.2% Higher

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $13.98. 9,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,685,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QFIN. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $35.15 to $26.78 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.61. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 43.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 71.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 166,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 135.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 49,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,733 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 50,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,984,000. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

