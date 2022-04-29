New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 540,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 7,440,798 shares.The stock last traded at $9.65 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 739,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after buying an additional 19,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92.

About New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.