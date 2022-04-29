Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.70

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$24.70 and last traded at C$24.99, with a volume of 10794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC cut their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.29.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$927.65 million and a PE ratio of 10.56.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$271.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$245.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 3.1099999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

