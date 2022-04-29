IDT (NYSE:IDT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 10,177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 161,096 shares.The stock last traded at $27.40 and had previously closed at $27.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

The company has a market cap of $715.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.07.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $337.06 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Howard S. Jonas sold 42,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $1,313,904.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,084,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,858,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in IDT during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in IDT during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in IDT during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in IDT by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in IDT during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 38.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

