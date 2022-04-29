ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 12,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 193,990 shares.The stock last traded at $37.47 and had previously closed at $37.07.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.92.

Get ProShares Ultra Technology alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 24,611.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 196,889 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 119,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 56,924 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,856,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.