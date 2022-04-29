Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.49

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 2298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEMR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Semrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Semrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semrush currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -505.00.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $45,100.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Semrush by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 10.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

