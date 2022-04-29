M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Shares Down 5.5%

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.25 and last traded at $42.26. 2,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 343,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.66.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

