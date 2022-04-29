Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG) Short Interest Down 84.8% in April

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SWAG opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. Software Acquisition Group Inc. III has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

