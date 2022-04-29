Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading Up 6.4%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.92 and last traded at $28.75. Approximately 15,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,823,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBLK shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 45.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,738,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,788,000 after purchasing an additional 539,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 48.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,279,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 418,358 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 70.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 287,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 660,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 180,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

