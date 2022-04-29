Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading Up 6.4%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.92 and last traded at $28.75. Approximately 15,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,823,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBLK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.57%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

