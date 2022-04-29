Versor Investments LP Sells 1,400 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $138.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.85 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.43.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.53.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

