Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Paychex by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $132.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.12 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.42.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.14.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

