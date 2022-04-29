Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dillard’s news, Director Warren A. Stephens acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.51 per share, with a total value of $4,610,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDS. Zacks Investment Research cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

NYSE DDS opened at $307.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.87. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.22 and a 1 year high of $416.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $15.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.75 by $6.93. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 53.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.88%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

