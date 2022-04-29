Versor Investments LP Has $362,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after acquiring an additional 861,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,341,000 after purchasing an additional 104,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,595,000 after purchasing an additional 196,433 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,169,000 after purchasing an additional 85,186 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.18.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $241.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

