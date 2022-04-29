Versor Investments LP Invests $390,000 in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPRX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 425.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 66,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,071,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511,270 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 300,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 101,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,045,000. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $47.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In other news, Director Henry A. Fernandez purchased 32,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $5,110,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,089 shares of company stock worth $8,982,936 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

