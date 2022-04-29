Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Mizuho

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s previous close.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.72. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

