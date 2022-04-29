Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 2,149 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,734,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $151.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.51 and its 200 day moving average is $152.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

