Versor Investments LP Purchases New Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,738,000 after purchasing an additional 186,873 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,247,000 after purchasing an additional 250,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,266,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,560,000 after acquiring an additional 44,326 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $124.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.71 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.65.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

