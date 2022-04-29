Versor Investments LP Grows Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.09.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

