Versor Investments LP Invests $367,000 in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.76 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.79.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDAY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $76,550.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $48,992.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $900,537 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Profile (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.