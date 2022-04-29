Versor Investments LP Grows Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SKYW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $29.14 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.88.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $735.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.63 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

