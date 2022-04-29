Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $79.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.11.

Shares of TD opened at $73.16 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.02.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753,156 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,308,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,922,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,835,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,059 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

