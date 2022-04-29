Versor Investments LP Invests $364,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Moody’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 197,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.54.

MCO stock opened at $326.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $299.68 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.45.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

